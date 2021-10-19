Attorney for NU Regent Jack Stark attacks basis of tampering case, calls it unfounded

"And he's going to get that position — and that you know he's taken me under his wing and making sure that I'm going to have a successful future," Miller told police. "He's reflecting back saying, 'Hey, you know, you're at Creighton. You know I've introduced you to the right people. Um, and things are going really positive for you and I know that you're going to continue on track.'"

Then the conversation took a turn, Miller said. At the time, Anders was scheduled to go on trial in 10 days. The trial later got delayed. A judge eventually convicted Anders of first-degree sexual assault and sentenced him to 25 to 30 years in prison.

"He says to me, 'Let's discuss this situation with Doug,'" Miller said. "He's like, 'Bottom line, what I'm going to need you to do is I'm going to need you to not show up for that (trial), Willie.' He says because, 'Again, I'm going against (Anders), um, and, just hear that part, Willie, I'm going against him. Me and my background. My reputation is at stake.' He's like, '(Anders) is not going to win. So bottom line, I need you to not show up for that.'"

Miller told the detective that Stark ramped up his rhetoric.

"All these great things you have going on right now, being at Creighton, I can make that very difficult," Stark said, according to Miller.