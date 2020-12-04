Attorney General: ACLU failed to prove claims about Nebraska prisons

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, in a rare press conference, praised his attorneys Friday after the ACLU of Nebraska dropped a major lawsuit over state prison conditions.
Peterson said that the ACLU failed to prove that Nebraska’s overcrowded prison system provided substandard health and mental health care for its inmates, or had overused solitary confinement and hadn’t provided for prisoners with disabilities.
That, he said, was despite 28 tours of state prisons by experts hired by the ACLU, taking depositions of 42 prison staffers, and reviewing nearly 400,000 pages of documents.
“They turned over a lot of stones to try and find some deficiencies in our Department of Corrections and failed to find them,” Peterson said. “(The Department) deserves credit for being examined so thoroughly and meeting the test.”
The ACLU's case suffered a major blow in June, when a federal judge refused to certify the suit as a class action. U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher also stated that having a federal judge order prison improvements “would be contrary to the idea of federalism.”
David Fathi, lead counsel on the case and director of the ACLU National Prison Project, said Tuesday that although the court agreed there were serious problems in Nebraska’s prisons, the order denying class certification forced a change in strategy.
“The work doesn’t end here,” he said. “It takes a new direction."
The attorney general accused the ACLU of putting “spin” on the dismissal approved Tuesday by saying that several improvements in prison operations had been forced by the lawsuit. Peterson said that half of those improvements were already underway before the lawsuit was filed three years ago.
But Sam Petto, a spokesman for the ACLU of Nebraska, said that the attorney general was making up his own facts, and that the civil rights group is "confident" that improvements in prison services would not have been made but for the filing of the lawsuit.
He added that it was indisputable that the state is in a prison overcrowding emergency and has been in that state for several years.
Peterson, during the press conference, acknowledged that Nebraska’s prison system — the second most overcrowded in the nation — still has work to do in addressing that crowding. The state is weighing whether to seek bids on a new prison that would be built by a private company and leased back to the state. Nebraska currently houses about 1,800 more inmates that its prisons were designed to hold.
Peterson said saved considerable money because of the dismissal. The State of Arizona, facing a similar ACLU legal challenge about prison conditions, has spent more than $11 million and ended up settling its lawsuit because of the high cost, Peterson said. Nebraska, meanwhile, used in-house attorneys and has expended about $688,000, mostly on fees for expert witnesses and computer software used to provide thousands of pages of documents.
Unlike some past attorneys general in Nebraska, Peterson rarely holds news conferences, instead relying on press releases to make comments.
