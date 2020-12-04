Attorney General: ACLU failed to prove claims about Nebraska prisons

“The work doesn’t end here,” he said. “It takes a new direction."

The attorney general accused the ACLU of putting “spin” on the dismissal approved Tuesday by saying that several improvements in prison operations had been forced by the lawsuit. Peterson said that half of those improvements were already underway before the lawsuit was filed three years ago.

But Sam Petto, a spokesman for the ACLU of Nebraska, said that the attorney general was making up his own facts, and that the civil rights group is "confident" that improvements in prison services would not have been made but for the filing of the lawsuit.

He added that it was indisputable that the state is in a prison overcrowding emergency and has been in that state for several years.

Peterson, during the press conference, acknowledged that Nebraska’s prison system — the second most overcrowded in the nation — still has work to do in addressing that crowding. The state is weighing whether to seek bids on a new prison that would be built by a private company and leased back to the state. Nebraska currently houses about 1,800 more inmates that its prisons were designed to hold.