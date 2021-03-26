Aubrey Trail deserves life -- not death -- sentence, his attorney argues

Prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office have asked for the death penalty for both, arguing that the slaying was especially heinous, and is comparable to other murders in which the death sentence was imposed.

Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner, in a 28-page brief, argued that Trail and Boswell planned for several months to abduct and kill someone for sexual gratification. Trail, Warner wrote, once told a woman who had lived temporarily with the couple, that he was "sexually aroused" by talk of torture, and would get excited by watching her and Boswell kill someone.

But Murray, Trail's attorney, said prosecutors had failed to prove that Trail had the state of mind to pre-plan a murder, and instead were attempting to use Boswell's state of mind to prove that.

The defense attorney also suggested that Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk at Menard's, might have been a willing participant in a sexual fantasy with Trail and Boswell involving asphyxiation. Trail, at his trial, testified that he killed Loofe accidently, choking her with an electrical cord during group sex. In recent emails to The World-Herald, he has suggested there is more to the story that he'll reveal later.