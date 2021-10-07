Aubrey Trail loses bid to act as his own attorney

Last week, the Nebraska Supreme Court overruled his motion to serve as his own lawyer, saying he had failed to serve notice of his request on the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

His court-appointed defense attorneys, Ben and Joe Murray of Hebron, are in the process of preparing written arguments opposing Trail's death sentence. The Attorney General's Office will also have the opportunity to submit arguments. By law, the Supreme Court is required to expedite its ruling on the arguments, giving it precedence over other civil and criminal cases.

Trail, a 55-year-old Tennessee native with a long criminal record for fraud and writing bad checks, used social media and phone calls and emails to reporters to initially claim his innocence. Later, he used some of those same channels to maintain that he alone was responsible for Loofe's death.