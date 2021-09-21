Aubrey Trail seeks to represent himself, sell antiques to give proceeds to victim's memorial fund

LINCOLN — Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail is seeking to fire his attorneys and represent himself in the automatic appeal of his death sentence.

Among the complaints: His court-appointed attorneys refused to go along with a request to sell an estimated $25,000 worth of antiques and rare coins and give the proceeds to a memorial fund established in the name of his murder victim, Sydney Loofe.

One problem: Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, still owe more than $400,000 in court-ordered restitution to a Kansas couple who were victims of a rare coin scam pulled by Trail and Boswell.

Beyond that, Trail, a lifelong criminal who was called a “thief and a swindler” by a federal judge, said he just wants to get things over with, despite his lawyers’ efforts to spare his life.

“They are forcing me to make the first appeal but as soon as that is done I will force them to set an execution date if I can,” he said in an email from prison to The World-Herald.

“I did it, I’m guilty, I’m not looking to win on a technicality ...,” Trail added.

His lawyers, Joe and Ben Murray of Hebron, declined to comment when asked about Trail’s request, which was filed last week with the Nebraska Supreme Court.