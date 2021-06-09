Aubrey Trail sentenced to death in abduction and slaying of Sydney Loofe

Boswell, 27, awaits a sentencing trial that begins June 30 to determine if she would qualify for a death sentence. She would be the first woman sent to death row in Nebraska.

Loofe's disappearance, after a second date with a woman who identified herself as "Audrey" on social media, set off frantic searches and denials from Trail and Boswell, via videos posted on Facebook, that they were involved.

The clerk's remains eventually were found on Dec. 4, 2017, wrapped up in a dozen trash bags and dumped along a lonely gravel road in Clay County, about an hour's drive from the Wilber apartment shared by Trail and Boswell. Sex toys, a dog leash and a plastic sauna suit were among the items found amid the remains, which were located by a sleuthing Lincoln police officer using data from Boswell's cellphones.

After Trail and Boswell were arrested in Branson, Missouri, Trail called reporters, telling them the death was an accident that occurred during a sexual fantasy in which Loofe had willingly participated. Later, he altered his story, testifying at his trial that it wasn't part of acting out a fantasy, but that it was rough sex that went too far, and he'd choked her to death with an electrical cord.

Trail provided a new version of how Loofe died in court on Wednesday, saying her family deserved to know the truth.