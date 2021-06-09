Aubrey Trail sentenced to death in abduction and slaying of Sydney Loofe

WILBER, Neb. — Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death Wednesday for the abduction and slaying of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
A three-judge panel announced the sentence at the Saline County Courthouse, just a few blocks from the basement apartment where authorities said that the 24-year-old Loofe was killed and then dismembered by Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell.
Loofe, who worked at a Menard's store in Lincoln, disappeared after arranging a date with Boswell via the internet dating site Tinder on Nov. 15, 2017.
The judges, in a written order, said Trail, a 54-year-old ex-convict originally from Tennessee, deserved to die by lethal injection rather than get a life-in-prison sentence due to the heinous nature of the crime.
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson said Loofe's murder showed exceptional depravity because Trail selected his victims based on certain characteristics. Exceptional depravity is one of the aggravating circumstances required to impose a death sentence.
Johnson also said that there weren't any statutory mitigating circumstances outweighing the exceptional depravity of the murder.
But the judge said Trail’s poor upbringing, which involved skipping school, stealing cars and armed robbery, as well as foster care and being sentenced to a home for juveniles, is a non-statutory mitigating factor.
Trail showed no emotion as the sentence was read. He was smiling as he was wheeled out of the courtroom in a wheelchair.
Loofe’s family left the courtroom without making any comments.
Prior to the sentence being announced, Trail addressed Loofe’s family members, who were in the courtroom Wednesday.
“I can’t say I’m sorry because that would be an insult for what I’ve put you through,” Trail said.
The slaying was one of the most sensational, and sad, murder cases in state history, involving talk of witchcraft, killing someone to “gain powers” and the death and dismemberment of a young woman seeking a friend over the internet.
All death sentences in Nebraska require an automatic appeal, which could take months. Typically, it takes years to carry out an execution because of the multiple appeals afforded in state and federal courts, though Trail, in phone calls to reporters, has said he deserves to die for the crime.
Boswell, 27, awaits a sentencing trial that begins June 30 to determine if she would qualify for a death sentence. She would be the first woman sent to death row in Nebraska.
Loofe's disappearance, after a second date with a woman who identified herself as "Audrey" on social media, set off frantic searches and denials from Trail and Boswell, via videos posted on Facebook, that they were involved.
The clerk's remains eventually were found on Dec. 4, 2017, wrapped up in a dozen trash bags and dumped along a lonely gravel road in Clay County, about an hour's drive from the Wilber apartment shared by Trail and Boswell. Sex toys, a dog leash and a plastic sauna suit were among the items found amid the remains, which were located by a sleuthing Lincoln police officer using data from Boswell's cellphones.
After Trail and Boswell were arrested in Branson, Missouri, Trail called reporters, telling them the death was an accident that occurred during a sexual fantasy in which Loofe had willingly participated. Later, he altered his story, testifying at his trial that it wasn't part of acting out a fantasy, but that it was rough sex that went too far, and he'd choked her to death with an electrical cord.
Trail provided a new version of how Loofe died in court on Wednesday, saying her family deserved to know the truth.
Trail said he killed Loofe after she objected when told of his sex-fueled lifestyle. He said he asked Boswell to stay where she was and took Loofe into a bedroom and choked her with an electrical cord.
“I’ve done some terrible things in my life, but this is the only thing I feel regret about,” Trail said.
Ben Murray, a court-appointed defense attorney for Trail, had argued in written briefs that evidence was lacking to show that the murder qualified for the death penalty. He called it "an unplanned death followed by absolute panic. Not a coldly calculated murder involving relishing a kill.” Murray added that the dismemberment occurred after Loofe had died, so it shouldn't be considered as part of the murder.
But prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said that Trail and Boswell had planned for several months to abduct and kill someone for sexual gratification.
Trail, Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner wrote, once told a woman who had lived temporarily with the couple that he was “sexually aroused” by talk of torture, and would get excited by watching her and Boswell kill someone. There also was talk of making a "snuff" videotape — in which someone is killed — to make money, and of murdering someone to gain powers.
Dramatic video surveillance tape from a Lincoln Home Depot showed Trail and Boswell purchasing a hacksaw, tinsnips and a utility knife just hours before Loofe's last, fateful date with Boswell.
The sentencing panel was made up of Johnson, who presided at Trail's trial, Susan Strong of Lincoln and Michael Smith of Plattsmouth.
