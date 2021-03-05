Aubrey Trail wants to skip his sentencing hearing next week

Three judges are scheduled to hear aggravating and mitigating evidence next week and decide which of two sentences Trail should receive: death by lethal injection or life in prison without parole.

Trail, who spent several years in prison on fraud convictions, tried to slash his wrists during his trial in June 2019 and then missed several days of the proceedings. He has often said he deserves to die.

The trials of Trail and Boswell included testimony about the couple's conversations about witchcraft and killing someone to gain powers, and their desire to meet young women via social media who would obey their wishes and participate in group sex.

District Judges Vicky Johnson of Wilber, Susan Strong of Lincoln and Michael Smith of Plattsmouth are scheduled to preside over the hearings at the Saline County Courthouse.