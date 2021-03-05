Aubrey Trail wants to skip his sentencing hearing next week

LINCOLN — Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail wants to skip next week's court hearings to determine whether he lives the rest of his life in prison or is sentenced to die in the execution chamber.
In a motion filed Friday, Trail told the presiding judge that he "does not wish to attend" the hearings Thursday and Friday to determine his sentence for his role in the November 2017 murder and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
Trail, now 54, and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were each convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains. Loofe disappeared after arranging a date with Boswell via Tinder. Her body was found three weeks later, scattered along rural roads in Clay County, about an hour's drive from the Wilber apartment shared by Trail and Boswell.
Three judges are scheduled to hear aggravating and mitigating evidence next week and decide which of two sentences Trail should receive: death by lethal injection or life in prison without parole.
Trail, who spent several years in prison on fraud convictions, tried to slash his wrists during his trial in June 2019 and then missed several days of the proceedings. He has often said he deserves to die.
The trials of Trail and Boswell included testimony about the couple's conversations about witchcraft and killing someone to gain powers, and their desire to meet young women via social media who would obey their wishes and participate in group sex.
District Judges Vicky Johnson of Wilber, Susan Strong of Lincoln and Michael Smith of Plattsmouth are scheduled to preside over the hearings at the Saline County Courthouse.
A hearing on Trail's request is scheduled for Wednesday. A sentencing hearing for Boswell has been scheduled for June 28 to July 2.
