Aubrey Trail's sentencing hearing delayed again after lawyer catches coronavirus

LINCOLN — The court proceeding to determine whether convicted murderer Aubrey Trail will face execution or life in prison has been delayed after one of his attorneys tested positive for COVID-19.
The sentencing hearing before a three-judge panel was to begin Dec. 15 but has now been delayed until March.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson approved the delay on Monday after learning that Joe Murray of Hebron, one of Trail's attorneys, had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trail, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and pleaded guilty to improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
The Nebraska Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Trail, is seeking the death penalty, arguing that the slaying was especially heinous and thus warrants capital punishment.
Seeking the death penalty, by law, requires a separate sentencing hearing, in which judges weigh the aggravating and mitigating circumstances surrounding the crime and compare the case with others that resulted in the death penalty. Then they decide if the defendant should be sentenced to death or life in prison.
Originally, the sentencing hearing was to be held in June but was pushed back to December. On Friday, Trail's lead attorney, Ben Murray, Joe Murray's son, filed a motion for a continuance, saying the coronavirus pandemic had made it impossible for out-of-state witnesses to appear on behalf of Trail at this time and had complicated the task of meeting with Trail and preparing an adequate defense against the state's most serious punishment.
As of Monday afternoon, a new date for the sentencing hearing had not yet been announced.
Besides Johnson, Judges Susan Strong of Lincoln and Michael Smith of Plattsmouth will preside over the hearing.
Trail's girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, was found guilty of the same murder and dismemberment charges earlier this fall. Her sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
The couple used the dating app Tinder to lure Loofe to their basement apartment in Wilber. Her dismembered body was found three weeks later, scattered along country roads in Clay County, Nebraska.
