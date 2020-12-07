Aubrey Trail's sentencing hearing delayed again after lawyer catches coronavirus

LINCOLN — The court proceeding to determine whether convicted murderer Aubrey Trail will face execution or life in prison has been delayed after one of his attorneys tested positive for COVID-19.

The sentencing hearing before a three-judge panel was to begin Dec. 15 but has now been delayed until March.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson approved the delay on Monday after learning that Joe Murray of Hebron, one of Trail's attorneys, had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trail, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and pleaded guilty to improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Trail, is seeking the death penalty, arguing that the slaying was especially heinous and thus warrants capital punishment.