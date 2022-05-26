Authorities ID pilot killed in northeast Nebraska plane crash

The pilot killed in a plane crash in northeast Nebraska Friday has been identified as 44-year-old Tom Dafoe.

The crash occurred Friday evening at the Wayne Municipal Airport during the second-annual MayDay STOL Drag Races, an air show and racing competition.

According to a GoFundMe online fundraising effort organized by Dafoe's former employer, aircraft dealer jetAVIVA, Dafoe joined the company in 2021 as a sales director after a nearly 20-year tenure with Cessna Aircraft Company. He lived in California for many years, but according to a feature in Flying Magazine, Dafoe moved his family to Texas just two months ago to live in a home with an attached airplane hangar.

Dafoe was described as a "passionate aviator" who passed down his love of flying to his family. He leaves behind a wife, five kids and one grandchild, according to the GoFundMe.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. An NTSB spokesman said the agency expects to release a preliminary investigation within 15 days of the incident. The full investigation could take 12 to 24 months.

According to the website stoldrag.com, STOL (short take-off and landing) drag racing involves pilots flying 2,000 feet down and back in a side-by-side format.

