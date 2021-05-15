Authorities identify man killed in shootout with Fremont police

Authorities on Saturday released the name of a man killed in a shootout with Fremont police.

Aaron Schneider, 33, was shot and killed by Fremont police on Friday after allegedly firing at officers.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. at a home in southeast Fremont, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.

A preliminary investigation found that Schneider came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot. Multiple officers fired their weapons in response, striking Schneider, the State Patrol said.

Schneider, a Fremont resident, was taken by ambulance to Fremont Methodist Health, where he died.

No officers were wounded.

A grand jury will review Schneider's death. Under Nebraska law, grand juries are required to convene when people die in custody or as police are trying to apprehend them.

