 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities identify man killed in shootout with Fremont police
0 comments

Authorities identify man killed in shootout with Fremont police

Authorities on Saturday released the name of a man killed in a shootout with Fremont police.

Aaron Schneider, 33, was shot and killed by Fremont police on Friday after allegedly firing at officers.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. at a home in southeast Fremont, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.

A preliminary investigation found that Schneider came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot. Multiple officers fired their weapons in response, striking Schneider, the State Patrol said.

Schneider, a Fremont resident, was taken by ambulance to Fremont Methodist Health, where he died.

No officers were wounded.

A grand jury will review Schneider's death. Under Nebraska law, grand juries are required to convene when people die in custody or as police are trying to apprehend them.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert