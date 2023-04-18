Scammers have been spoofing Nebraska State Patrol phone numbers in attempts to obtain personal information or money in Lincoln and Grand Island.

A State Patrol spokesman said the agency has received multiple reports of scammers spoofing patrol phone numbers. These phone calls are referred to as spoofing, an act of mimicking a phone number when in reality it is a scammer on the line attempting to get information, especially for financial institutions.

“Scammers will use any method they think may work to try to steal your money or personal information,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said Monday. “Scammers often attempt to pose as a trusted entity, such as law enforcement. In this case, they are posing as Nebraska State Patrol representatives.”

The caller tries to obtain personal information by telling the victim they have active warrants or need to pay a fine. The patrol has received reports from members of the public receiving phone calls that appeared to come from its offices in Grand Island or Lincoln.

“The Nebraska State Patrol never calls members of the public regarding payment of fines or active warrants,” Bolduc said. “We urge the public to be vigilant with any such phone call and never give out personal information in such cases.”

The State Patrol advised the public never to provide personal or financial information unless you initiated the phone call. Any reputable organization will allow you to hang up and call back so you can ensure you are speaking to the correct entity and aren’t being scammed.

