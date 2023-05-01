A Washington man facing two felony counts of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly crash in Furnas County last week appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Kyiaz Ulanov, 28, of Lynwood, Washington, was arrested over the weekend and appeared in Furnas County District Court for an arraignment Monday afternoon. He was ordered to be held on 10% of a $350,000 bail, meaning that he would have to pay $35,000 to be released.

If Ulanov pays bail, he will be barred from driving and required to surrender his passport.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, shortly after noon last Thursday, Ulanov was driving a Ram 3500 pickup pulling an empty trailer west on Nebraska Highway 89 in Furnas County. At the U.S. Highway 283 intersection, the pickup allegedly ran through a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

Two of the Hyundai passengers, Miriam Mejia Barrientos, 46, and Sloan Luna Portillo, 13, died as a result of the crash. Barrientos was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an arrest affidavit, but Portillo died of her injuries at the hospital.

The remaining three passengers included two 11-year-olds, a girl and a boy, and Portillo's 43-year-old father, Olvin Luna. They were flown to hospitals in Lincoln and Wichita, Kansas.

Ulanov and a passenger in the pickup were taken to a hospital in Kansas, where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the felony motor vehicle homicide charges, Ulanov faces one count of willful reckless driving, a misdemeanor. He will appear back in court for a preliminary hearing next Monday.