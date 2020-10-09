Bailey Boswell averts her eyes as jurors see Sydney Loofe's autopsy photos

Elieff testified that the injury occurred at or near the time of her death — perimortem, it’s called. The injury, the doctor testified, could have occurred “minutes to hours before death.”

Any kind of pre-death injuries would match up with the prosecution’s case, which is that Boswell and Trail had talked frequently about torturing and killing someone, either to make money by making a video, or as part of their talk about witchcraft and gaining “powers” from a killing.

The autopsy, Elieff said, also revealed bruises at the top of Loofe’s skull and in her inner thigh, as well as a pattern of scratch marks across her torso, as if someone had “dragged” a saw across her skin. The bruises were recent, though she said the drag marks probably occurred postmortem.

Contusions on her wrists suggested that she was restrained, the pathologist said, and there were also “scuffs” on her upper back. There was clear evidence of strangulation, the pathologist said, from bruising on the neck.

The body was segmented into 13 pieces, Dr. Elieff said, and there were clear saw marks on the bones and some cuts could have been made by “heavy tin snips.”

