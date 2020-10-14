Bailey Boswell convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin in December.

During the trial, three women who choose to live a "sugar daddy" lifestyle with Trail and Boswell, testified that the pair talked frequently about torturing and murdering someone, either to "gain powers" via witchcraft or to make money by videotaping the act.

The pair were pictured on video surveillance tape purchasing a hack saw, tin snips and a utility knife at a Lincoln Home Depot store just a few hours before Boswell met Loofe for their date on Nov. 15, 2017.

One woman said that Boswell got off sexually if her partner screamed out in pain. A pathologist testified that one of Loofe's earlobes was torn away in an injury that occurred at or near the time of death.

Boswell's attorneys had argued that prosecutors had a weak case that didn't provide proof that she had participated in the murder or dismemberment. They also suggested that the much older Trail, an ex-convict from Tennessee, had dominated her. One woman said Boswell had told her she'd been slapped by Trail as punishment.