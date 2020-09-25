Bailey Boswell found sexual gratification in talk of 'killing and torture,' prosecutor says in opening statements

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Bailey Boswell, accused in the 2017 slaying and dismemberment of a Lincoln store clerk she met via an internet dating app, “got off sexually” from talk about killing and torture.
That was part of the opening statement given to jurors Friday by a prosecutor as the murder trial of Boswell, a 26-year-old native of Leon, Iowa, began in this central Nebraska meatpacking town.
The trial was moved here from Saline County because of the publicity surrounding the slaying of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk at Menards who had arranged a date with Boswell via Tinder, a social media site for meeting people and setting up dates.
Boswell’s boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was convicted last year of first-degree murder in Loofe’s death. He is scheduled to find out in December whether he’ll be sentenced to life in prison or death.
Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains. She faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of the murder charge.
On Friday, Sandra Allen, the lead prosecutor from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, told jurors that the evidence will show that Boswell and Trail had conspired to lure young women into a lifestyle that included rules like not wearing clothes in their apartment, participating in group sex, and wearing a dog collar and drinking out of a dog bowl.
Three women who had joined up with the pair for a couple of weeks, Allen said, will testify that Trail and Boswell often talked about “killing and torture.”
“They will tell you that Bailey Boswell got off sexually talking about those kinds of things,” Allen said.
During Trail’s trial, one of the women testified that Boswell was called the “queen witch” and Trail was referred to as “daddy.” The woman testified she was told that she could gain “powers” and become a witch if she killed someone. But Trail, in his testimony, dismissed that as fantasy talk.
On Friday, the prosecutor said that cellphone records and store surveillance video will track the actions of Boswell and Trail, including when they purchased items including tin snips and a hack saw just prior to Loofe’s date with Boswell on Nov. 15, 2017.
Loofe’s cellphone went dead after that date in Wilber, where Boswell and Trail rented a basement apartment. The clerk’s body parts were found three weeks later about 60 miles away, deposited along country roads in several black plastic bags.
Boswell’s lead defense attorney, Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, cautioned jurors that opening statements aren’t evidence and that they should judge whether the testimony of the three women is credible.
“Do their stories match up?” Lancaster asked. “You’re going to hear some crazy things from these women, things that you’ll shake your heads at.”
He also told jurors that prosecutors will attempt to “get your emotions riled up” by repeatedly showing autopsy photos of Loofe’s dismembered body.
“They’re going to assault you with those pictures,” Lancaster said. “Ask yourself, is it because their evidence is not strong?”
Trail, during his trial, testified that Loofe was accidentally strangled during a sex game that she had voluntarily agreed to play with him and Boswell. He said that Boswell helped him dispose of the body but was not responsible for Loofe’s death.
He is not expected to testify at Boswell’s trial, which is expected to last four weeks. Lancaster declined to tell jurors whether Boswell will testify in her own defense, but asked the eight men and seven women hearing the case if they would hold it against his client if she didn’t.
The trial is being conducted with strict precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and a possible suspension of proceedings. All participants are wearing masks, and temperature checks are conducted upon entering the courthouse. The only people allowed in the courtroom besides the judge, attorneys and jury are three “pool” media members.
A video feed is being sent to a courthouse annex in Lexington, where four members of the Loofe family and three members of Boswell’s family watched the proceedings on Friday. The audio, initially, was often garbled Friday. But a change in microphones in the courtroom midway through the opening statements made the arguments clearer to discern for the family members and other spectators.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.