Bailey Boswell found sexual gratification in talk of 'killing and torture,' prosecutor says in opening statements

“Do their stories match up?” Lancaster asked. “You’re going to hear some crazy things from these women, things that you’ll shake your heads at.”

He also told jurors that prosecutors will attempt to “get your emotions riled up” by repeatedly showing autopsy photos of Loofe’s dismembered body.

“They’re going to assault you with those pictures,” Lancaster said. “Ask yourself, is it because their evidence is not strong?”

Trail, during his trial, testified that Loofe was accidentally strangled during a sex game that she had voluntarily agreed to play with him and Boswell. He said that Boswell helped him dispose of the body but was not responsible for Loofe’s death.

He is not expected to testify at Boswell’s trial, which is expected to last four weeks. Lancaster declined to tell jurors whether Boswell will testify in her own defense, but asked the eight men and seven women hearing the case if they would hold it against his client if she didn’t.