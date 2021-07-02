Bailey Boswell pleads for judges to spare her the death penalty

Also submitted was a letter Boswell wrote from jail to a local pastor.

Unlike Trail, Boswell had not spoken in court, or to authorities, before Friday. In a high-pitched voice, cracking in tears at times, she said she was sorry for “everything that happened to Sydney Loofe” and expressed regret.

“When I was with Aubrey, I was in a very bad place,” she said.

Boswell said Trail offered her “a way out” of an abusive relationship with a boyfriend who had trafficked her for massages and sex via a website called Backpage.

“At first, I was grateful to (Trail). Later, I was afraid of him … afraid to even question him,” she said.

He threatened to kill her daughter and family if she didn’t comply with his commands, she said.

Boswell said she believes that she could help other young women in prison turn their lives around but that executing her would harm her daughter.

“When she is old enough to understand, she will have to live with the fact that her mother was convicted of murder,” Boswell said, barely audible through the sobs. “She needs a mommy.”