Bailey Boswell 'put herself in dangerous situations,' psychologist testifies

WILBER, Neb. — Bailey Boswell felt so “devalued” after being sexually assaulted twice during college that it “didn’t bother her” to give massages and sexual favors to make money for an abusive boyfriend, a psychologist testified Friday.
The escort ads on a site called “Backpage” eventually led Boswell to meet Aubrey Trail, who struck up a relationship with the then-struggling, single mother that included showering her with gifts and favors, according to Kirk Newring, an Omaha-based psychologist.
“Aubrey wasn’t leading with sex, he was leading with financial resources," Newring said.
The psychologist, who evaluated Boswell, testified during the final day of a three-day court hearing to determine if the 27-year-old will become the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska.
Boswell, who could also be sentenced to life in prison, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 slaying and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
Loofe, 24, disappeared after arranging a date with Boswell via the internet dating app, Tinder.
Trail, an ex-con and Boswell’s 54-year-old boyfriend, has said that he choked Loofe to death after she “freaked out” after being offered a chance to join a bizarre lifestyle that included stealing antiques, engaging in group sex and discussions of witchcraft and “gaining powers” by torturing and murdering someone.
The three-judge panel, consisting of District Judges Vicky Johnson of Wilber, Darla Ideus of Lincoln and Peter Bataillon of Omaha, is expected to announce its sentencing decision later.
Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death Wednesday for the abduction and slaying of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
A key question in the murder has been how did a young, star athlete from small-town Iowa join up with a scam artist, who spent most of his adult life in prison, in committing a murder?
Newring testified that Boswell was broken and had no regard for “her body” after she was raped twice while in college in Des Moines. She had turned to abusing alcohol and marijuana, he said, after quitting basketball due to a drill-sergeant-like coach who called her “worthless” and an “embarrassment.”
Boswell, the psychologist said, had to readjust her self image, from a high school star to someone who didn’t deserve to play.
“She put herself in dangerous situations,” Newring said.
She eventually met a new boyfriend, a football player from another small college in the area, who turned out to be physically and sexually abusive. He took all the money Boswell earned or was given, Newring said, to fuel his drug purchases.
Eventually, he began advertising Boswell as someone who would perform massages and “hand jobs.”
Newring said that victims of sexual assault and human trafficking often feel worthless and turn to selling their bodies because they don’t care and because it’s easy, fast money.
Being sold as an escort, he said, “was something she felt she had to do” or face punishment by her boyfriend.
Eventually, Boswell and Trail entered into a “sugar daddy” relationship, he said, that involved the older man providing financial security in exchange for sex and favors from the younger woman.
Those kind of relationships are typically two-way — each party is seeking to exploit the other for something — but Newring said that in this case, it appeared that Trail was the one seeking to exploit Boswell.
Boswell, the psychologist said, was ill equipped to deal with her problems due to poor verbal skills and being a victim of sexual assault and trafficking.
