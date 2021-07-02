Bailey Boswell 'put herself in dangerous situations,' psychologist testifies

The three-judge panel, consisting of District Judges Vicky Johnson of Wilber, Darla Ideus of Lincoln and Peter Bataillon of Omaha, is expected to announce its sentencing decision later.

A key question in the murder has been how did a young, star athlete from small-town Iowa join up with a scam artist, who spent most of his adult life in prison, in committing a murder?

Newring testified that Boswell was broken and had no regard for “her body” after she was raped twice while in college in Des Moines. She had turned to abusing alcohol and marijuana, he said, after quitting basketball due to a drill-sergeant-like coach who called her “worthless” and an “embarrassment.”

Boswell, the psychologist said, had to readjust her self image, from a high school star to someone who didn’t deserve to play.

“She put herself in dangerous situations,” Newring said.

She eventually met a new boyfriend, a football player from another small college in the area, who turned out to be physically and sexually abusive. He took all the money Boswell earned or was given, Newring said, to fuel his drug purchases.