Bailey Boswell to spend life in prison for her role in murder of Sydney Loofe

Instead of a date, Loofe found herself inside a basement apartment with Boswell and Trail, a lifelong criminal.

Todd Lancaster, the lead defense attorney for Boswell, said outside court that he didn’t expect a split decision from the judges, but noted it has happened at least three times before.

“I’d say that Bailey is grateful for the sake of her family," he said, "particularly for her (7-year-old) daughter Nahla.”

Loofe's family left the courtroom without commenting.

Boswell, at her sentencing trial in July, pleaded for her life, saying that her young daughter needed her mother and that she could be a role model to other inmates if she received a life sentence rather than the death penalty.

But prosecutors at that trial said that Trail and Boswell had conspired to make it seem like Boswell was a "victim" rather than a major player in the slaying. They noted that Trail and Boswell, just days after Loofe disappeared, were talking about abducting and killing a foreign student at a university in Kearney.