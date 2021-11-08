 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bailey Boswell to spend life in prison for her role in murder of Sydney Loofe
2 comments
alert top story

Bailey Boswell to spend life in prison for her role in murder of Sydney Loofe

Inmates on Nebraska's death row

WILBER, Neb. — Bailey Boswell will spend the rest of her life in prison for her role in the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a Lincoln store clerk, a three-judge panel ruled Monday.

Bailey Boswell mug (copy)

Bailey Boswell

The judges declined to make Boswell the first woman in Nebraska history to be sentenced to death, deciding that her role didn’t rise to the level of deserving the ultimate penalty.

Boswell's boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death earlier this year for his role in the murder.

Two judges, Vicky Johnson of Wilber and Darla Ideus of Lincoln, deemed that the murder qualified for the death penalty. Judge Peter Bataillon ruled that prosecutors didn’t prove that the slaying exhibited “exceptional depravity,” and that despite it being a horrible crime, Boswell should be sentenced to life in prison.

Bailey Boswell sentencing, 11.8

Bailey Boswell walks out of a Saline County courtroom Monday after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe.

Loofe’s family showed no reaction to the sentence.

Boswell, 27, left the courtroom in shackles without looking at Loofe's relatives, who were seated in the front row wearing T-shirts reading “In memory of Sydney Loofe.”

Sydney Loofe mug (copy)

Sydney Loofe

Boswell was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the slaying of Loofe, who had arranged a date via the internet dating app, Tinder, with Boswell, who had identified herself as "Audrey."

Instead of a date, Loofe found herself inside a basement apartment with Boswell and Trail, a lifelong criminal.

Todd Lancaster, the lead defense attorney for Boswell, said outside court that he didn’t expect a split decision from the judges, but noted it has happened at least three times before.

“I’d say that Bailey is grateful for the sake of her family," he said, "particularly for her (7-year-old) daughter Nahla.”

Loofe's family left the courtroom without commenting.

Boswell, at her sentencing trial in July, pleaded for her life, saying that her young daughter needed her mother and that she could be a role model to other inmates if she received a life sentence rather than the death penalty.

But prosecutors at that trial said that Trail and Boswell had conspired to make it seem like Boswell was a "victim" rather than a major player in the slaying. They noted that Trail and Boswell, just days after Loofe disappeared, were talking about abducting and killing a foreign student at a university in Kearney.

In a prepared statement, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said, “Throughout the criminal justice process, Sydney’s family has persevered with dignity. With the criminal cases coming to a close and the anniversary of her death approaching, our thoughts are with the Loofe family during this difficult time.”

Peterson said his office appreciated "the very challenging work performed by the jury in this matter. I also want to thank all of the important law enforcement agencies that collaborated in developing the evidence necessary to result in this murder conviction and sentence.”

Aubrey Trail mug

Aubrey Trail

Trail, at his trial, said that he alone had decided to kill Loofe because she had freaked out when offered to join their lifestyle of fraud, thefts and group sex. 

Boswell's daughter is being raised by her mother and her husband in Leon, Iowa, where Boswell was known as a star athlete. But Boswell's life turned after she left for college. She allegedly was sexually assaulted at least twice and then later “pimped out” as an escort by an abusive boyfriend.

Eventually, she met Trail, and entered into a "sugar daddy" relationship in which she was given gifts and a partying lifestyle in exchange for helping with scams involving antiques and rare coins. They enlisted other young women to join them by seeking dates for Boswell via the internet.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice melting endangers polar bears

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert