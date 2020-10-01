Bailey Boswell weeps as FBI agent describes the discovery of Sydney Loofe's remains

Her boyfriend, Trail, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes a year ago by a jury in Wilber. At one point in his trial, he slashed at his neck with a razor blade smuggled into the courtroom. As he began slashing, he shouted, "Bailey is innocent ... I curse you all."

He later testified that Loofe had willingly participated in a sexual fantasy with him and Boswell that involved choking. The fantasy, he said, went too far, resulting in Loofe's strangulation. Trail said the body was cut up to aid its removal from the basement apartment.

Loofe's family was spared the anguish Thursday of viewing the grisly photographs of her body — because of COVID-19 precautions, no spectators are being allowed in the courtroom in Lexington, where the trial was moved because of extensive publicity around Aubrey Trail's trial in Wilber. A video feed to a county annex, where the family has been watching the trial, does not include images of trial photos or exhibits.