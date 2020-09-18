Body found in burning car near Plattsmouth airport ID'd as that of Omaha man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A forensic dental exam was used to identify a man whose body was found in a car that was on fire near the Plattsmouth airport.

Monday morning, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and a crew from Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Church Road just west of 12th Street.

After extinguishing the fire in the 2014 Ford Fusion, crews found the body in the car’s back seat.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and the dental exam was performed Wednesday evening. The Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jesse A. Pratt, 39, of Omaha. He is the registered owner of the car, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office, is continuing.

