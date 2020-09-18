 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in burning car near Plattsmouth airport ID'd as that of Omaha man
0 comments

Body found in burning car near Plattsmouth airport ID'd as that of Omaha man

{{featured_button_text}}

A forensic dental exam was used to identify a man whose body was found in a car that was on fire near the Plattsmouth airport.

Monday morning, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and a crew from Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Church Road just west of 12th Street.

After extinguishing the fire in the 2014 Ford Fusion, crews found the body in the car’s back seat.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and the dental exam was performed Wednesday evening. The Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jesse A. Pratt, 39, of Omaha. He is the registered owner of the car, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office, is continuing.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert