Boswell and Trail spoke of making video in which a person was tortured, killed, witness testifies

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A second woman who joined up with Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail testified Thursday that the pair talked often about producing a video in which a person was tortured and killed.

Anastasia Golyakova, who now lives in California, said that Boswell and Trail told her they could make a lot more money from such a video — more than they were making from selling items stolen from antique malls.

Did they say how much money? asked one of the prosecutors, Mike Guinan from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

“One million dollars,” Golyakova said.

Thursday was the second day in a row that a young woman, who met Boswell and Trail via an internet dating app, told jurors about a “sugar daddy” relationship with the couple, who shared an apartment in Wilber.

The women said they were paid an allowance, $200 to $300 a week, and allowed to keep proceeds from their sales of antiques. In exchange, they were required to adhere strictly to several “rules” or they would face whipping or other punishments for disobedience.