Boswell and Trail spoke of making video in which a person was tortured, killed, witness testifies

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A second woman who joined up with Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail testified Thursday that the pair talked often about producing a video in which a person was tortured and killed.
Anastasia Golyakova, who now lives in California, said that Boswell and Trail told her they could make a lot more money from such a video — more than they were making from selling items stolen from antique malls.
Did they say how much money? asked one of the prosecutors, Mike Guinan from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
“One million dollars,” Golyakova said.
Thursday was the second day in a row that a young woman, who met Boswell and Trail via an internet dating app, told jurors about a “sugar daddy” relationship with the couple, who shared an apartment in Wilber.
The women said they were paid an allowance, $200 to $300 a week, and allowed to keep proceeds from their sales of antiques. In exchange, they were required to adhere strictly to several “rules” or they would face whipping or other punishments for disobedience.
Boswell, a 26-year-old native of Leon, Iowa, is standing trial for the the slaying and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk at Menards who met Boswell over the same dating app, Tinder.
Boswell’s 53-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty last year of first-degree murder in the death of Loofe. He testified at his trial that he accidentally choked Loofe to death during a sex role-playing game involving him, Boswell and Loofe.
He is scheduled to find out in December if he’ll be sentenced to death or life in prison. Boswell also could face the death penalty if found guilty of first-degree murder.
The trial, which was moved from Wilber because of publicity about the case, is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.
Golyakova said she had just graduated from high school in Lincoln and was seeking to make money to pay for college when she met Boswell, and then Trail soon after, via Tinder.
There was talk about “witchcraft” and Trail being a “vampire” with powers to hypnotize someone, Golyakova testified. But she told jurors she didn’t believe the talk and considered it “role playing.”
She said she was initially required to wear no clothing when visiting the apartment shared by Trail and Boswell but that “rule” was later dropped due to her frequent complaints.
Golyakova also said she once warned another woman, who had met the couple via Tinder, that it was Trail, and not Boswell, who was messaging with her.
Todd Lancaster, Boswell’s lead defense attorney, objected frequently to Golyakova’s testimony, including when she was asked if Boswell liked being choked during rough sex.
Golyakova said she left the pair in October 2017 after finding a job at a Lincoln mall. She said she feared for her safety after leaving because she’d been threatened by both Boswell and Trail.
The woman often answered that she couldn’t recall all the events back in 2017.
“I paid three psychologists to forget” this stuff, Golyakova said.
