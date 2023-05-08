A 25-year-old man from Fresno, California, has been arrested following a fatal crash in Sidney on Friday.

Gurjeet Singh was taken to Cheyenne County Jail on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving. His arrest came after the Nebraska State Patrol said a preliminary investigation showed a semitrailer Singh was allegedly driving ran a red light and struck a Nissan Maxima on the sedan’s passenger side at the Link 17J and Old Post Road intersection.

The semi was going north while the sedan was going east when they crashed around 4:40 p.m.

Lori Wiens, a 48-year-old passenger in the Nissan, died at the scene. Two 16-year-old girls in the Nissan were taken to Sidney Regional Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.