California man arrested near Seward after traffic stop finds 9 handguns, $20K

A 31-year-old California man was arrested near Seward after a sheriff's deputy found nine handguns and suspected drug money during a traffic stop.
Around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25, a Seward County sheriff's deputy stopped a Nissan Altima on westbound Interstate 80 near Seward after observing both a vehicle and traffic violation, the Sheriff's Office said.
During the stop, the deputy suspected criminal activity was taking place and had his K-9 check the Altima. The dog smelled a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle, officials said.
The deputy then searched the car and found nine handguns, several magazines and nearly $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds. Two of the handguns were confirmed to be stolen, officials said.
The man, of Oakley, California, was arrested and taken to the Seward County Jail.
