 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Car chase in Beatrice leads to fatal shooting after driver threatens police, chief says

  • Updated
  • 0

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot by Beatrice police following a high speed chase over the weekend, authorities said.

On Saturday, Bradley Allen of Lincoln had led local authorities on a chase through Gage County and into Beatrice at speeds that exceeded 100 mph, said Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang.

When Allen's vehicle entered the community of 12,300, police successfully deployed stop sticks, which slowed Allen's vehicle down to about 30 mph, Lang said.

The pursuit continued through Beatrice at about 30 mph for a prolonged period before Allen came to a stop and got out, Lang said.

In a confrontation with authorities, Allen reached toward his waist and told the police and Gage County Sheriff's officers who had been following him that he had a gun.

Lang said that Allen ignored several commands to move his hand away from his waist band and instead continued to tell authorities he had a weapon and "Don't make me do it."

People are also reading…

An officer fired, wounding Allen, who died Tuesday afternoon. 

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Allen did not have a gun, Lang said.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This all-electric airplane is a breakthrough in aeronautics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert