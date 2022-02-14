Cass County deputy fatally shoots Alvo man after father reports being assaulted, patrol says

A Cass County deputy fatally shot a 34-year-old Alvo, Nebraska, man Sunday night after his father called 911 to report that he had been assaulted by his son.

Andrew Stratton died at his father's home near 238th Street and Alvo Road after being shot multiple times by the deputy.

The Nebraska State Patrol, which is investigating the incident but also had a trooper respond to assist with the situation, did not provide the name of the deputy.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, Cass County deputies went to the one-story home after Stratton's father left the home and called 911, saying he had been hit in the head by Stratton.

During negotiations, when deputies thought Stratton was in the basement and possibly armed, a deputy fired his gun multiple times, the patrol said. Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the patrol, said he was unaware of the exact number of shots fired by the deputy.

A State Patrol trooper had arrived at the home moments before and heard gunshots from outside the home. The trooper and deputies rushed inside the home and gave CPR to Stratton, but he did not survive.

Authorities found a bow and arrow and a long knife near Stratton, Thomas said.