Cell fires, staff assaults reported at Tecumseh prison

Three inmates set fires in their prison cells and inmates assaulted staff at the Tecumseh state prison in incidents over the weekend and on Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Saturday, inmates set fire in their cell rooms, then refused to leave and became combative, according to a statement Tuesday from the department. Two of the inmates used homemade weapons and two staff members suffered minor injuries in the altercation, said Scott Frakes, corrections director.

The Tecumseh Fire Department was called to the prison to help put out the fires, which did not spread beyond the cells. The inmates were checked for smoke inhalation.

The fires and assaults prompted extensive cell searches at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, a staff member at the prison was seriously injured in an assault as he was securing a door.

Officials said the staff member was securing the door when an inmate who lives in a nearby cell began punching and kneeing him. Other staff members came to their colleague's aid and stopped the assault. The injured staff member was treated at a local hospital for injuries to his head and torso.

