Chase ends in Lincoln motorcyclist's death when he crashes into Jeep

A 28-year-old motorcyclist who had been pursued by a sheriff's deputy died Saturday night after crashing into the back of a Jeep in southwest Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
According to the patrol, a deputy with the Gage County Sheriff's Office had been pursuing the motorcyclist about 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 77 north toward Lincoln.
The deputy lost sight of the motorcyclist, but several minutes later, two separate southbound troopers spotted him.
The troopers turned around to begin pursuit. Before they could reach him, he crashed into the rear of an occupied Jeep, according to the patrol.
The identity of the 28-year-old man from Lincoln was not yet available Sunday. The lone occupant of the Grand Cherokee was not injured.
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating.
