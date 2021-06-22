Chicago man arrested following high-speed chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska

A Chicago man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of assault on a Nebraska State Patrol trooper with a vehicle following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

The 26-year-old driver was also arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, child abuse due to neglect, resisting arrest and obstruction. He is being held in the Buffalo County Jail in Kearney, according to a spokesman for the state patrol.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Jeep Patriot for speeding on I-80 near Kearney, the spokesman said. Shortly after the traffic stop, troopers received a report of an SUV traveling over 100 mph and passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road.

A trooper was able to locate the SUV and realized it was the Jeep Patriot from the previous traffic stop, the spokesman said. The trooper attempted another traffic stop, but the SUV accelerated and fled in a reckless manner while approaching an area of heavy traffic.

The trooper, being aware of the driver’s identity and that a woman and young child were in the SUV, discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety. About 10:45 p.m., troopers and Hall County Sheriff’s deputies found the Jeep Patriot crashed and abandoned near the I-80 Interchange near Alda.