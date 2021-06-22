Chicago man arrested following high-speed chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska

A Chicago man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of assault on a Nebraska State Patrol trooper with a vehicle following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.
The 26-year-old driver was also arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, child abuse due to neglect, resisting arrest and obstruction. He is being held in the Buffalo County Jail in Kearney, according to a spokesman for the state patrol.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Jeep Patriot for speeding on I-80 near Kearney, the spokesman said. Shortly after the traffic stop, troopers received a report of an SUV traveling over 100 mph and passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road.
A trooper was able to locate the SUV and realized it was the Jeep Patriot from the previous traffic stop, the spokesman said. The trooper attempted another traffic stop, but the SUV accelerated and fled in a reckless manner while approaching an area of heavy traffic.
The trooper, being aware of the driver’s identity and that a woman and young child were in the SUV, discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety. About 10:45 p.m., troopers and Hall County Sheriff’s deputies found the Jeep Patriot crashed and abandoned near the I-80 Interchange near Alda.
At 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, troopers received a report of the a man fitting the description of the SUV driver attempting to travel by cab to a hotel in Kearney. A trooper located the cab as it exited I-80 at Kearney and performed a traffic stop.
When the cab driver exited the vehicle, a man identified as the driver of the Jeep, then got into the driver’s seat of the cab and attempted to flee. A trooper, who unsuccessfully deployed a Taser, was struck in the leg by the cab before it collided with a pole.
The driver then attempted to run from the scene, but troopers quickly apprehended him. The female passenger and child were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the earlier crash. The trooper was also treated for a minor leg injury.
