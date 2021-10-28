Christian student organization files lawsuit against UNL over speaker funding

The lawsuit alleges that the UNL Program Council told Ratio Christi that to receive RSO funding it would need to have “another spokesperson with a different ideological perspective” speak at the same event. The lawsuit also states that the university's program council said it could not promote "speakers of a political and ideological nature" with RSO funding.

In its press release, ADF said UNL spends thousands of dollars each year on events that are political and ideological in nature without imposing the same requirement.

According to the lawsuit, Ratio Christi still held the speaking event last April with funding from the organization and its members. The lawsuit said that Audi agreed to reduce his fee from $1,500 to $750 upon learning the university denied funding. Total expenses for the event, including marketing, were just over $900.

The lawsuit, which argues that the university's student activity fee system violated the students' rights under the First and 14th Amendments, asks the court to reimburse the students for the expenses related to the Audi event. It also asks UNL to return the students' activity fees and pay their attorneys' fees stemming from the lawsuit.