Christian student organization files lawsuit against UNL over speaker funding

Christian student organization Ratio Christi has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, alleging the university discriminated against the organization’s views.
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Ratio Christi alleged that UNL denied the organization’s January funding request of $1,500 — the maximum amount that Recognized Student Organizations (RSO) can request from the university's Fund Allocation Committee — to bring philosopher and former UNL professor Robert Audi to campus. Audi, 79, is currently a philosophy professor at the University of Notre Dame.
By denying the funding request, UNL failed to distribute money in a fair, viewpoint-neutral manner and ultimately discriminated against Ratio Christi, according to the lawsuit, which was filed by attorneys from Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit — and at times controversial — legal organization.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has failed to ensure its student organizations are treated fairly and objectively; it turned down Ratio Christi’s reasonable request because of a blatant bias against its particular religious and ideological viewpoint,” ADF attorney Michael Ross said in a press release.
ADF filed the lawsuit on behalf of Ratio Christi student officers Zachary Thompson, Holly Fischer, William Johnson and Elena Thomson. The lawsuit states the plaintiffs are also UNL students. Ratio Christi is a Christian student group that operates on college campuses around the world, according to its website.
Defendants in the lawsuit consist of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, NU President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Laurie Bellows, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, and the University Program Council.
A UNL spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation.
Originally called the Alliance Defense Fund, ADF, according to its website, describes itself as "an alliance-building, non-profit legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life."
The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated ADF as a hate group. On its website, the SPLC, among other things, wrote that ADF has been involved in efforts to curtail the rights of the LGBTQ community including filing lawsuits and helping craft legislation.
In the past four years, ADF has been involved with lawsuits against the University of Iowa, the Board of Governors at Wayne State University in Michigan, a University of Colorado regent, the former president of Kennesaw State University in Georgia, and the U.S. Department of Education, according to federal court filings.
The lawsuit alleges that the UNL Program Council told Ratio Christi that to receive RSO funding it would need to have “another spokesperson with a different ideological perspective” speak at the same event. The lawsuit also states that the university's program council said it could not promote "speakers of a political and ideological nature" with RSO funding.
In its press release, ADF said UNL spends thousands of dollars each year on events that are political and ideological in nature without imposing the same requirement.
According to the lawsuit, Ratio Christi still held the speaking event last April with funding from the organization and its members. The lawsuit said that Audi agreed to reduce his fee from $1,500 to $750 upon learning the university denied funding. Total expenses for the event, including marketing, were just over $900.
The lawsuit, which argues that the university's student activity fee system violated the students' rights under the First and 14th Amendments, asks the court to reimburse the students for the expenses related to the Audi event. It also asks UNL to return the students' activity fees and pay their attorneys' fees stemming from the lawsuit.
The complaint is the second First Amendment-related lawsuit lobbed against UNL in as many months. About two months ago, a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate student and lecturer filed a complaint alleging her rights were violated after she was removed from her teaching duties following a political protest.