Colorado man accused of pointing handgun at another driver on I-80 near Kearney

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Colorado man after learning that a driver had pointed a handgun at another driver on Interstate 80 west of Kearney.
The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday near Elm Creek, the patrol said Wednesday. A Buffalo County 911 dispatcher told the patrol about a report of a driver brandishing a handgun toward another driver.
A trooper stopped the suspect vehicle, a westbound Ford Fusion, at the Lexington interchange. The trooper found that a 40-year-old Denver man had a stolen handgun and arrested the man.
