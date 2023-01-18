 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colorado man accused of pointing handgun at another driver on I-80 near Kearney

  • Updated
  • 0

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Colorado man after learning that a driver had pointed a handgun at another driver on Interstate 80 west of Kearney.

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday near Elm Creek, the patrol said Wednesday. A Buffalo County 911 dispatcher told the patrol about a report of a driver brandishing a handgun toward another driver.

A trooper stopped the suspect vehicle, a westbound Ford Fusion, at the Lexington interchange. The trooper found that a 40-year-old Denver man had a stolen handgun and arrested the man.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greta Thunberg briefly detained at German coal mine protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert