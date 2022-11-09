Complaint alleges child labor violations by sanitation company at Grand Island meatpacking plant

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in federal court against a sanitation company for reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment on the kill floor at a Grand Island meatpacking plant.

A Department of Labor investigation found that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. employed at least 31 minors between the ages of 13 and 17 in hazardous cleaning positions, including 15 minors in Grand Island, according to the complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska in Lincoln.

Packers Sanitation contracts with about 700 slaughtering and meatpacking plants nationwide to provide cleaning, sanitation and other services, according to its website.

An investigation into the company’s alleged child labor violations at a JBS Foods meatpacking plant in Grand Island began on Aug. 24, after a referral from a law enforcement agency, the complaint said. The investigation also found violations at a JBS Foods plant in Worthington, Minnesota, and a Turkey Valley Farms plant in Marshall, Minnesota, according to the complaint.

The investigation into the company’s practices at the Grand Island plant found that a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were working overnight cleaning shifts, the complaint said.

The 13-year-old told investigators that he or she worked from 11 p.m. until 5 or 7 a.m. and also suffered a serious chemical burn from using chemical cleaners, according to the complaint. Other minors working at the Grand Island plant also reportedly experienced chemical burns.

The investigation also found that Packers Sanitation had about 15 employees under 18, including the 13-year-old and 14-year-old, cleaning power-driven machines at the Grand Island plant, including meat and bone cutting saws, the complaint said.

The Fair Labor Standards Act prohibits minors 15 years old and younger from working later than 9 p.m. during the summer and later than 7 p.m. during the school year. Those 15 and younger also cannot work more than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

The Fair Labor Standards Act also prevents those under 17 from operating “hazardous” equipment including any power-driven meat processing machines.

The Department of Labor seeks to require Packers Sanitation to cease its child labor violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the complaint. The complaint also calls for Packers Sanitation to provide all necessary information to aid in the investigation and to stop instructing employees not to talk to investigators or retaliating against them in any way for doing so.

Packers Sanitation couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.