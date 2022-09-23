 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Construction crews find man's body near Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction crews discovered the body of a man on the side of a highway near Fremont, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of the discovery of a body near U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. 

The man has been identified, officials said, but his identity had not been released Friday afternoon pending notification of relatives. 

Highway 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours Thursday as officials investigated. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fremont Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch as massive landslide in India had drivers racing to escape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert