Construction crews find man's body near Fremont

Construction crews discovered the body of a man on the side of a highway near Fremont, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of the discovery of a body near U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man has been identified, officials said, but his identity had not been released Friday afternoon pending notification of relatives.

Highway 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours Thursday as officials investigated. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fremont Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.