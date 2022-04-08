 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs man facing vehicular homicide charge following motorcycle crash

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash earlier this year has been arrested. 

Caleb Jefferson Bartels, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday. He is charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI, failure to maintain control and operating without a license.

The charges stem from a Feb. 16 crash on Interstate 29 northbound near Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area shortly after 2 a.m. and found a motorcycle in a ditch. Two people had been thrown from the bike. 

Tomorrow Riley, 33, was riding on the back of the 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Bartels was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and has since recovered. 

At the time of the accident, police said speed and alcohol were both investigated as factors in the crash. Bartels is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail on $50,000 bail.

