A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison last month after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.
Brandon Holmes, 43, was indicted in March 2022 by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa for suspicion of receiving and possessing child pornography involving minors under the age of 12. In April, prosecutors added an additional charge of sexual exploitation of a child.
The investigation into Holmes began in 2021 after the FBI received cybertips that his IP address was being used to download child pornography using the anonymized peer-to-peer sharing platform FreeNet. The FBI executed a search warrant at Holmes' residence in October 2021.
That search warrant resulted in investigators locating more than 150,000 files -- including 8,000 videos -- of child pornography on various hard drives, computers and cell phones in Holmes' possession, according to court documents.
People are also reading…
Between July 2011 and July 2012, Holmes also took photos and videos of a girl, who was under the age of 12 at the time, while she was in vulnerable positions. Photos of other girls were also located on his devices, according to court documents.
"The defendant not only searched for, downloaded, and viewed child pornography, he took this obsession to the next level by taking pictures of females he had access to," court documents state.
Though Holmes initially pleaded not guilty and intended to take the case to trial, he accepted a plea deal in September 2022 and pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation charge. The counts of receiving and possessing child pornography were dismissed.
On March 16, Holmes was sentenced to 24 and a half years in federal prison. He faced a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30. In addition, he will serve 10 years of supervised release after serving his sentence and has been ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to more than 10 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.
Two Omaha men were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for their roles in a home invasion that ended in the death of a 22-year-old man.
A Douglas County judge dismissed a civil lawsuit brought against Catholic Charities of Omaha by an employee who claims to have been traumatized by a staged active-shooter drill.
A Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two maintenance workers at her apartment complex allegedly tried to kill a third man, according to new court filings.
A 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being shot Tuesday night near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street.
A judge tossed the lawsuit from Phi Gamma Delta — better known as Fiji — against UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green alleging a violation of members' constitutional rights.
A Seward County man was sentenced last week to more than 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.
The Nebraska State Patrol found and rescued a Utah teenager during a traffic stop in the Panhandle who had been reported missing.
Police on Tuesday identified the Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two men in south Lincoln on Monday but provided few new details about what led up to the incident.
A Lincoln woman entered a guilty plea Monday in Cass County District Court to a charge of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that killed a Greenwood woman.
A 31-year-old man was treated at a Council Bluffs hospital early Tuesday after he was shot in the leg near the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.
Two people were killed Monday and a woman was arrested after a crash near 40th Street and Nebraska Parkway, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
A Big Lake, Minnesota, man was ordered held on $1 million bail after being charged with causing a two-vehicle collision that resulted in critical injuries to an Omaha man.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of motor-vehicle homicide after the pickup truck she was driving collided with a motorcycle in South Omaha.
The court reversed a lower court's order that barred prosecutors from pursuing a motor vehicle homicide charge against an Omaha woman already convicted of a different crime in the same car crash.
The 24-year-old man, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, initially told police that his father instructed him to shoot him.
A 35-year-old Minnesota man is being held in Douglas County Jail after Omaha police alleged he showed aggression toward an officer in a cruiser, and later ran into another vehicle.
A 27-year-old Omaha man was arrested after a standoff with police Sunday night.
Boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford reported the theft of $317,000 worth of jewelry from his Omaha home earlier this month.
The incident is alleged to have occurred near 42nd and W Streets at around 10:42 a.m. Monday.
A 29-year-old man was severely injured as a result of a reported assault involving a knife early Tuesday morning south of downtown Omaha.