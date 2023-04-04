A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison last month after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.

Brandon Holmes, 43, was indicted in March 2022 by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa for suspicion of receiving and possessing child pornography involving minors under the age of 12. In April, prosecutors added an additional charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation into Holmes began in 2021 after the FBI received cybertips that his IP address was being used to download child pornography using the anonymized peer-to-peer sharing platform FreeNet. The FBI executed a search warrant at Holmes' residence in October 2021.

That search warrant resulted in investigators locating more than 150,000 files -- including 8,000 videos -- of child pornography on various hard drives, computers and cell phones in Holmes' possession, according to court documents.

Between July 2011 and July 2012, Holmes also took photos and videos of a girl, who was under the age of 12 at the time, while she was in vulnerable positions. Photos of other girls were also located on his devices, according to court documents.

"The defendant not only searched for, downloaded, and viewed child pornography, he took this obsession to the next level by taking pictures of females he had access to," court documents state.

Though Holmes initially pleaded not guilty and intended to take the case to trial, he accepted a plea deal in September 2022 and pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation charge. The counts of receiving and possessing child pornography were dismissed.

On March 16, Holmes was sentenced to 24 and a half years in federal prison. He faced a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30. In addition, he will serve 10 years of supervised release after serving his sentence and has been ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution.