Council Bluffs man sentenced to five years for possessing, receiving child pornography

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to five years in federal prison last week after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.
Robert Kerber, 32, was indicted in 2021 on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He accepted a plea deal last August and pleaded guilty the first count of receipt.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa, a cybertip was sent in from a social media site to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May 2020. The tip, which was referred to the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Council Bluffs Police Department, claimed that a user had uploaded an image depicting child pornography.
The tip was traced back to Kerber, and police obtained a warrant to search his home, according to the press release. A computer and hard drive found in the home contained multiple images and videos of child pornography, including some involving children under the age of 12.
There is no parole in the federal system. After serving his five year sentence, Kerber will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve another five years of supervised release. During supervised release, he will not be able to own any device capable of connecting to the internet without prior approval.
