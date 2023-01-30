 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Council Bluffs man sentenced to five years for possessing, receiving child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to five years in federal prison last week after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.

Robert Kerber, 32, was indicted in 2021 on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He accepted a plea deal last August and pleaded guilty the first count of receipt. 

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa, a cybertip was sent in from a social media site to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May 2020. The tip, which was referred to the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Council Bluffs Police Department, claimed that a user had uploaded an image depicting child pornography. 

The tip was traced back to Kerber, and police obtained a warrant to search his home, according to the press release. A computer and hard drive found in the home contained multiple images and videos of child pornography, including some involving children under the age of 12. 

People are also reading…

There is no parole in the federal system. After serving his five year sentence, Kerber will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve another five years of supervised release. During supervised release, he will not be able to own any device capable of connecting to the internet without prior approval. 

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Two men arrested in Thursday bank robbery that left two employees injured
Crime News

Two men arrested in Thursday bank robbery that left two employees injured

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police arrested two men in connection with a Thursday bank robbery in southwest Omaha in which two employees were injured. 

Two employees injured in bank robbery in southwest Omaha
Crime News
top story

Two employees injured in bank robbery in southwest Omaha

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

Two First National Bank of Omaha employees were injured Thursday during a bank robbery.

Fourth grade boy brought handgun to Fremont elementary school
Crime News

Fourth grade boy brought handgun to Fremont elementary school

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

A fourth grade boy brought a handgun to his Fremont elementary school Thursday. Officials said he thought it was a toy and wanted to show it off. 

City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant
Crime News

City of Lincoln faces new lawsuit filed by fired police sergeant

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

Another former Lincoln police officer is leveling allegations of years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report it in a lawsuit filed this week.

Mother of missing La Vista boy asks for him to be declared dead
Crime News
top story

Mother of missing La Vista boy asks for him to be declared dead

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

The mother of Ryan Larsen, the La Vista boy who has been missing since May 2021, has filed a petition in court to have her son declared legally dead.

Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for series of bank robberies using 'old man mask'
Crime News
top story

Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for series of bank robberies using 'old man mask'

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison for his role in a series of bank robberies that netted nearly $1 million.

Ex-guard gets prison time for smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary
Crime-and-courts

Ex-guard gets prison time for smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

A former prison guard caught smuggling methamphetamine and marijuana into the Nebraska State Penitentiary got prison time for it Tuesday.

Former Waterloo firefighter sentenced to prison for sexual assault
Crime News

Former Waterloo firefighter sentenced to prison for sexual assault

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A former Waterloo firefighter was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for attempted second-degree sexual assault.

Police: 2 students dead, man injured in Des Moines shooting
Crime-and-courts

Police: 2 students dead, man injured in Des Moines shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Two students were killed Monday and a teacher was injured in what police said was a targeted shooting at a Des Moines school that is dedicated to helping at-risk youths.

Laurel woman charged with murder appears in court
Crime-and-courts

Laurel woman charged with murder appears in court

  • Austin Svehla Norfolk Daily News
  • Updated
  • 0

The 43-year-old woman charged with murder in connection with the slayings of four people in Laurel made her first district court appearance Monday.

Police: Shooting death of 18-year-old Lincoln man stemmed from argument over pets
Crime-and-courts

Police: Shooting death of 18-year-old Lincoln man stemmed from argument over pets

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said the confrontation that led up to Saturday's shooting "initially started with a disturbance about animals — dogs — and escalated from there."

57-year-old man arrested in connection with 2020 slaying of Omaha woman
Crime News

57-year-old man arrested in connection with 2020 slaying of Omaha woman

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a new suspect in the April 2020 slaying of 37-year-old Ebony King.

Morning shooting in Lincoln leaves 18-year-old dead
Crime-and-courts

Morning shooting in Lincoln leaves 18-year-old dead

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

An 18-year old man has died and another man is in custody after a neighborhood disturbance turned into a shooting on Saturday morning in Lincoln. 

Nebraska Supreme Court sides with state employees union in 'blue jeans' lawsuit
Crime-and-courts
topical

Nebraska Supreme Court sides with state employees union in 'blue jeans' lawsuit

  • Erin Bamer
  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state employees union Friday in a three-year lawsuit centered around whether employees can wear blue jeans to work.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert