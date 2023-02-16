A Council Bluffs man will spend more than five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Alan Lawton, 42, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 66 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
The charge stems from an incident on June 8, 2022, in which Lawton was observed by law enforcement putting items in a storage unit. Lawton fled from officers in his Jeep and crashed through a security fence before fleeing on foot. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa, he was apprehended after a short chase.
Along the route that Lawton ran, police found a stolen Sig Sauer P238 .380 pistol. Lawton was barred from possessing firearms as he had previously been convicted of a felony and was a known unlawful user of controlled substances, according to the indictment.
The Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.
