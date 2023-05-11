Council Bluffs police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old woman Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department, police were called to a Council Bluffs home shortly after 11 p.m. about reports of a domestic assault. A woman told police that 55-year-old Jeff Smith allegedly held her against her will, stabbed her in the hand and choked her.

Smith left the home before officers arrived, police said. Multiple warrants have been issued for his arrest on suspicion of willful injury, kidnapping, harassment and domestic abuse.

Anyone with knowledge of Smith's whereabouts is encouraged to call Pottawattamie County Emergency Communications at 712-328-5737.

