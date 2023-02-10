Police and family members are asking for the public's help in locating a 33-year-old Council Bluffs man who has been missing since Thursday.

Nicholas James Erisman was last seen around noon Thursday driving a red ATV away from his Council Bluffs residence. He was wearing a red, white and black fishing jacket, a red and white helmet, brown overalls and boots.

Erisman was believed to be headed toward the area of Lake Manawa.

Anyone who has seen Erisman or knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4761 or the Pottawattamie County Dispatch at 712-328-5737.