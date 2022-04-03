Court upholds conviction of former public defender who accepted cocaine as payment

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a three-year jail sentence for a former Nebraska public defender who accepted cocaine as payment for legal services.

In an opinion published Friday, the Supreme Court affirmed the lower court's sentence and denied a new trial for Jon Worthman, who served as the elected public defender in Box Butte County for nearly two decades. Worthman was convicted in 2021 of cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

Jeffrey Lujan, described in the opinion as a "mid-level drug dealer," was represented by Worthman in various legal proceedings beginning in 2018. After multiple run-ins with police, Lujan became a confidential informant for the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) task force in November 2019.

When WING task force members interviewed Lujan about potential targets, he mentioned that he had previously delivered cocaine to his attorney and would be willing to do so again. By December, a plan was in motion to catch Worthman in the act.

According to court documents, Worthman agreed to buy an ounce of cocaine from Lujan for $500. As part of the transaction, some of Lujan's legal debt would be forgiven. The WING task force set up a controlled transaction, providing Lujan with cocaine from the Nebraska State Patrol evidence locker and fitting him with a live audio and video recorder.

Worthman only brought $100 for the ounce of cocaine, which Lujan accepted. He was promptly arrested. In an initial interview, he said he was only there to collect attorney fees and had no idea why Lujan "threw" a bag of cocaine at him. Worthman then said he bought cocaine from Lujan in the past but denied being a dealer.

At trial, Lujan testified that he paid Worthman for legal services in cocaine. According to Lujan, Worthman indicated that the cocaine was being used to bribe a local prosecutor into dropping or reducing charges against Lujan and his associates.

In reality, according to the court opinion, this was nothing more than a ruse to get free cocaine. In one instance, Worthman told Lujan that 2 ounces of cocaine would ensure that his cousin would receive probation instead of jail time, even though probation was the likely outcome of the case.

Worthman was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance (10 to 28 grams of cocaine) with intent to distribute, a felony. In March 2021, he was sentenced to the mandatory minimum term of three years' imprisonment.

Worthman motioned for a new trial, which was denied by the district court. He then appealed the conviction and sentence, at which point the Supreme Court added the case to its docket.

Worthman argued that he was not a dealer and that the cocaine was for personal use. But text messages shown at trial revealed that Worthman had previously bought large amounts of cocaine from Lujan, according to the opinion.

A WING task force member testified at trial that Worthman bought so much cocaine that if a single person consumed it they would "probably have a heart attack."

The Supreme Court found that the circumstantial evidence was enough to support a conviction.

Worthman also argued that Lujan was not a credible witness. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that witness credibility issues are not enough to warrant a new trial, and the motion was dismissed.

