Daughter of former Omaha mayor is missing in Cass County; husband arrested

Authorities in Cass County are searching for a missing Weeping Water woman whose husband was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest.
Amber Tjaden, 48, the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, has been missing since Jan. 27. Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann is asking for the public's help in locating Tjaden, who last was seen driving a 2019 Jaguar SUV with Nebraska plate 20T638.
Matthew Tjaden, 38, Amber Tjaden's husband, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and child neglect after a sheriff's deputy went to the couple's home Jan. 29 to investigate a missing person's report made by Amber Tjaden's adult daughter. The deputy said in an affidavit filed in Cass County that Matthew Tjaden was not home.
A boy at the home provided a phone number for his father, who told the deputy that he was out looking for his wife. Asked why he hadn't reported his wife missing, Tjaden said he thought he had to wait 48 hours to file a missing person report.
The deputy said Tjaden refused to return to the home to talk to investigators. Savannah French, who had reported her mother missing, told deputies that when she went to the home in Weeping Water in search of her mother, Matthew Tjaden screamed at her and accused of being there "to spy on him."
Tjaden later returned to the house in a pickup truck but did not pull into the driveway. When a deputy attempted to pull the pickup over, a pursuit of about two miles began.
Tjaden then returned to his home and pulled into the driveway. According to the affidavit, he refused to cooperate and eventually was taken into custody after a deputy used a Taser on him.
Two juvenile boys at the home were placed in state custody. Tjaden was released from jail Monday night after posting bail.
Court records show Amber Tjaden had filed for two protection orders, one in Douglas County and one in Cass County, against her husband in 2015.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amber Tjaden is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 402-296-9370.
