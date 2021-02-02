Daughter of former Omaha mayor is missing in Cass County; husband arrested

Authorities in Cass County are searching for a missing Weeping Water woman whose husband was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest.

Amber Tjaden, 48, the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, has been missing since Jan. 27. Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann is asking for the public's help in locating Tjaden, who last was seen driving a 2019 Jaguar SUV with Nebraska plate 20T638.

Matthew Tjaden, 38, Amber Tjaden's husband, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and child neglect after a sheriff's deputy went to the couple's home Jan. 29 to investigate a missing person's report made by Amber Tjaden's adult daughter. The deputy said in an affidavit filed in Cass County that Matthew Tjaden was not home.

A boy at the home provided a phone number for his father, who told the deputy that he was out looking for his wife. Asked why he hadn't reported his wife missing, Tjaden said he thought he had to wait 48 hours to file a missing person report.

The deputy said Tjaden refused to return to the home to talk to investigators. Savannah French, who had reported her mother missing, told deputies that when she went to the home in Weeping Water in search of her mother, Matthew Tjaden screamed at her and accused of being there "to spy on him."