Day 2 of Fortenberry trial sheds light on congressman's relationship with Nigerian billionaire

LOS ANGELES — One measure of how long the investigation into Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has lasted: When the investigation was ramping up, people were excited about Scott Frost as Nebraska’s new football coach.

In an April 2018 phone call, a Los Angeles doctor who had funneled foreign money to the Nebraska congressman's campaign opened the phone call with small talk about Nebraska's hiring of Frost.

“The community in Lincoln got very, very excited about Scott Frost!,” Dr. Eli Ayoub said.

“They should have a very good team,” Fortenberry responded. “He’s got a pretty good basis here. Everyone is very enthusiastic.”

Unbeknownst to Fortenberry, at that point, Ayoub was cooperating with FBI agents who had discovered that he and another man, Toufic Baaklini, had been funneling the money of a Nigerian billionaire into the campaigns of U.S. politicians. It is illegal for U.S. politicians to accept money from foreigners.

At Day 2 of Fortenberry's trial on federal charges — expected to last through Wednesday — it was revealed that Fortenberry had texted Ayoub to see if they could talk. At the time, Fortenberry wasn’t even on the radar of FBI agents, an investigator testified.

But after Fortenberry texted Ayoub, the agent in charge of the investigation, Todd Carter, wanted to hear what Fortenberry wanted. He found out in a phone call on June 4, 2018.

Fortenberry asked Ayoub: Could he and the Lebanese community of Los Angeles hold a second fundraiser like they had two years before?

Fortenberry, a Republican who has represented Nebraska's 1st District since 2005, thought the February 2016 fundraiser was a rousing success, though it’s not clear whether Fortenberry knew the reason it was so rousing. That February 2016 weekend, Ayoub had steered $30,000 in illegal conduit contributions that originated from Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

Ayoub quickly warned Fortenberry that a second fundraiser wouldn’t be as lucrative as the first because Chagoury's righthand man, Baaklini, wouldn't be involved.

Baaklini "told me that probably the (first event's) money did come from Gilbert Chagoury. … because he was so grateful for your support, you know, (of) the cause,” Ayoub told Fortenberry in that phone call.

Fortenberry responded: “Yeah, uh there’s no problem. I was just hopeful that we could have some continuation of the fine generosity you all have given.”

Twice more in that 10-minute phone call, Ayoub referred to the $30,000 “cash” the fundraiser yielded. Carter told jurors that he chose to have Ayoub say the word “cash” because it is illegal for political campaigns to accept cash, let alone foreigners’ money.

Fortenberry went on to talk about holding a more intimate gathering than the first event.

Fortenberry’s attorney, Glen Summers, said Ayoub’s comments weren’t clear to Fortenberry. In fact, Summers argued, it's clear Fortenberry didn't know dirty money was involved because the congressman was so open about wanting a second fundraiser.

Summers — a squared-jawed man with a linebacker’s build — went after the FBI's investigation. He chided Carter for his statement in a court document that a resolution Fortenberry introduced against ISIS war crimes in Iraq and Syria was tied to the money funneled to him at the fundraiser. Summers noted that Fortenberry introduced that resolution six months before the 2016 fundraiser.

He asked Carter why he wasn’t more explicit in the taped call — why he didn’t have Ayoub say there would be no more “conduit contributions” or “straw donations” at the second fundraiser.

“At the time, I felt the word ‘cash’ was more shocking,” Carter said.

At one point, Summers mocked Carter’s pronunciation of Chagoury, asking him if he was trying to speak French. Several times, Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. rebuffed Summers, telling him to “lower the temperature.”

“I’m sorry, I just feel so passionate about this case,” Summers said at one point.

Summers has been on the case a little more than a month. He was brought in late as a defense trial specialist.

He told jurors in opening statements Thursday that Fortenberry did his “level best” and was “completely innocent” of the lying and deception charges.

At the same time, prosecutors note, Fortenberry was concerned enough that he checked with at least four people after the June 4, 2018, phone call in which Baaklini suggested the money “probably” came from the Nigerian billionaire.

One of those people: attorney Jessica Furst Johnson. Johnson, who has advised Republicans on campaign finance questions, said she got a vague call in June 2018 while she was attending a University of Florida booster event.

She said she stepped outside and spoke by phone with one of Fortenberry’s staff members for less than 15 minutes. That staff member did not raise the issue of the comment about foreign money, she said.

“I wouldn’t have missed something like that,” she testified. “I’ve been practicing for 15 years and the (fact that foreigners can’t contribute) is one of the very basics of campaign law.”

Under questioning from Summers, she acknowledged that Fortenberry often peppered her with routine questions about campaign contributions. And she acknowledged she would have been surprised if Fortenberry would have accepted something he knew was improper.

Day 2’s testimony closed with Baaklini, a Lebanese dynamo who developed connections with both Fortenberry and Chagoury as he founded In Defense of Christians.

Baaklini testified that Fortenberry became a congressional ally for what they called “the cause” — protecting Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East. Baaklini founded In Defense of Christians, a lobbying group that received $1.3 million from Chagoury.

Fortenberry and Baaklini would text often about each other’s families. Several of their texts also included requests from Fortenberry for: a) campaign donations; and b) shout-outs to Chagoury.

Chagoury is a controversial international figure — a billionaire who was connected to Nigeria’s most corrupt regime, and has been reported to be linked to the Hezbollah terrorist group and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Prosecutors posted several Fortenberry texts on the big screens in front of the jury.

December 2015: “Toufic, I would like to send Gilbert a Christmas card, can you send me his address?”

Later: “My best to Gilbert please I was speaking of him yesterday.”

Still later: “How is Gilbert? Tell him hello. Been thinking of him.”

Fortenberry twice had dinner with Chagoury — once in Paris and once in Washington, D.C. Baaklini was much closer with the billionaire.

He testified Friday that he and Chagoury discussed funneling money to political candidates, though both knew it was illegal. Over the years, the list included: then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney, then-Rep. Lee Terry of Nebraska, Rep. Darrell Issa of California and Fortenberry. The first three rid themselves of the money — a process where an elected official disowns it by donating it to charity. Fortenberry took more than two years to do so.

Baaklini described how the money was funneled toward Fortenberry’s campaign. In December 2015, Baaklini was in L.A. for a funeral. Chagoury’s son, Chris, also attended, with a bag of $50,000 in cash.

Baaklini testified Friday that he kept $20,000 of it because Chagoury owed him at least that much for consulting work.

The rest was headed for Dr. Ayoub. Baaklini testified that he left $30,000 in cash on the front passenger seat of Ayoub’s car.

The cash’s final destination: a Fortenberry fundraiser that Ayoub would host in February 2016. Only the “contributors” there couldn’t give Fortenberry cash; they had to write checks. The fundraiser happened and Fortenberry noticed something strange: Most of the checks were written by relatives of Ayoub.

He turned to Baaklini.

“He asked me if there was anything wrong with the fundraiser,” Baaklini told jurors Friday.

“I asked 'Why?' He said ‘because the money came from one family.’”

Prosecutor Jamari Buxton asked: What did you tell Fortenberry?

“I said nothing was wrong,” Baaklini said.

Buxton: “Was that accurate?”

“No it wasn’t,” Baaklini answered.

Prosecutors say Fortenberry wouldn’t follow up on his concerns for years.

Soon after the event, Fortenberry campaign consultant Alexandra Kendrick sent an email with a simple subject line: “WOW!!!”

“We had an amazing time in LA and came home with $36,000 in hand,” she wrote to Baaklini. “Thank you very much for ALL of your help. YOU ARE WONDERFUL. I owe you a BIG thank you.”

