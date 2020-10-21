Denison woman pleads guilty to embezzling $1.5 million from credit union

A woman from Denison, Iowa, faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to embezzling $1.5 million from a credit union.

Brenda Jensen, 53, admitted in a plea agreement that she embezzled money from Consumers Credit Union in Denison from May 2012 to March 2018 while working as head teller. She faces up to 30 years in federal prison at her sentencing in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa.

Prosecutors said Jensen, who was responsible for all cash counts, was aided by at least one other employee. She concealed the crime from auditors in numerous ways, including overstating the change fund in the credit union’s general ledger and depositing fraudulent checks to cover up the ongoing theft.

Jensen further concealed the embezzlement by creating fictitious deposits into her personal accounts, prosecutors said. The monetary loss caused an insolvency resulting in a forced merger with SAC Federal Credit Union.

Prosecutors said the credit union had a negative equity of approximately $481,206 and the value of its assets had decreased by more than $1 million dollars. The deficit was a direct result of the fraudulent activity, prosecutors said.

The credit union serviced Crawford, Carroll, Shelby, Ida, Monona, Sac and Harrison Counties.