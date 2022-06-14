Deuel County clerk accused of stealing $18,000 of county's money

Deuel County's clerk was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of spending $18,000 of the county's budget on personal items.
Polly Olson, 59, of Chappell, was taken to the Garden County Jail on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Investigators said Olson had used an official Deuel County credit card to purchase over $18,000 of personal items from multiple retailers.
The case was referred to the patrol by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.
