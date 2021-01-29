Dodge County attorney finds himself in the same Fremont jail where he sends others

Embattled Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was in the Dodge County Jail Friday morning, awaiting a misdemeanor charge of violating his probation.

Glass, Dodge County’s top prosecutor since 2011, reportedly had arrived Thursday night at his estranged wife’s house in Fremont to pick up his children for his parenting time.

The children, ages 9 and 11, noticed he was intoxicated and refused to get into the car with him, according to a court filing obtained by The World-Herald.

Glass’s wife Katie, who has filed for divorce, called Fremont police, who arrived and arrested Glass on suspicion of violating his probation over a March DUI.

It is not clear whether police and prosecutors will pursue a drunken-driving charge against him in connection with the Thursday night incident.

Terms of Glass’s probation require him to abstain from alcohol and to submit to spot checks by probation officers. If convicted of the violation, Glass could be sentenced to up to 60 days in jail.

Glass also is under investigation after a December crash in which his Dodge Ram pickup truck ran off the road during a snowstorm and was severely damaged. Glass reportedly walked away from that crash and didn’t alert authorities until hours later.