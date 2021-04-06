Douglas County commissioner, others, sued over failed 2020 pot initiative drive

Cavanaugh and O’Hara were hired to coordinate the initiative, and they formed a campaign committee called “ADOPT.” They hired a D.C. firm, First Tuesday Campaigns, to collect the more than 122,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot, according to the lawsuit.

A Texas oil company, Mai Oil; a Maryland investment firm, Kingfish Investments; and an Omaha construction company, Harper Enterprises, donated about $606,000 in February and March 2020 to get the petition drive underway.

However, by June 8, the effort — which paused for three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic — had collected only about 63,000 signatures, and the group of financial contributors moved to fire the Cavanaugh group.

That, according to the lawsuit, led to a dispute over the return of some of the contributions and whether the contributors had to sign a “hold harmless” agreement with Cavanaugh and others before the completed petitions would be turned over to them.

The lawsuit alleges that First Tuesday agreed to return $328,000 in contributions but that only $170,000 was provided.