Eastman calls for investigation of Bacon communications spending; he says his office followed rules

WASHINGTON — Omaha congressional candidate Kara Eastman, a Democrat, is criticizing Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., for using companies owned by the same man for both official communications and campaign business.

Bacon responded by saying everything his office has done was routine, followed the rules and was approved by House bodies in charge of reviewing official communications.

Eastman cited an article by an online publication called the Intercept, which detailed how Bacon’s congressional office paid $52,518 to Double Bogey Strategies for printing and advertisements earlier this year.

The story noted that the company’s owner, David Watts, owns another consulting company called Double Eagle Strategies, which Bacon’s campaign has been paying regularly for years.

“Even though they were technically paid to two different companies, they are both owned and operated by the same person at the same address,” Eastman said.

She described that as the kind of behavior that Nebraskans are sick of seeing and called for further investigation of the spending.

“The foundation of my campaign is that elected representatives must follow the highest standards,” Eastman said.