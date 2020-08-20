Effort to release Ed Poindexter continues despite another setback

LINCOLN — Efforts to win the release of Ed Poindexter, sentenced to life in prison for a 1970 murder he says he didn’t commit, continue despite another setback on Wednesday.

Supporters of Poindexter, who was convicted with another man for the booby-trap slaying of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard, asked the Nebraska Board of Pardons to expedite consideration of making him eligible for release because of the extra health risks he faces from the pandemic.

Poindexter, 75, suffers from diabetes and other health problems.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who chairs the three-member Pardons Board, rejected the request Wednesday. He said he did not think Poindexter faces an immediate health threat because Nebraska prisons — unlike prisons in some other states — have reported only 13 inmates testing positive for the coronavirus out of more than 5,000 inmates.

Also, Ricketts said, there is a long backlog of cases waiting for consideration by the board, and he did not believe that a “line jump” for Poindexter was fair to others waiting for a hearing.

The governor added that conditions associated with the pandemic could change. But he made no assurances that Poindexter’s Request would be considered at the board’s next meeting in October.