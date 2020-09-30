Evidence found in hotel rooms suggests Boswell, Trail might've planned to flee into wilderness

LINCOLN — Two "persons of interest" in the disappearance of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe appeared to be preparing to flee into the wilderness, based on evidence collected from their motel rooms and vehicle in late November 2017.
Backpacks, sleeping bags, a large number of granola bars and water bottles, and "camping clothing" were among the items found during searches of a car and motel room in Branson, Missouri, on Nov. 30, 2017, an FBI agent testified during the fourth day of the murder trial of Bailey Boswell.
A day earlier, a map of Texas was among items seized from a motel room in Ames, Iowa. An FBI agent testified that it appeared that the room had been abandoned.
"It looked like someone up and left and never came back for their belongings," said Jackie Haan, an FBI specialist who searched the Ames motel room.
Boswell, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of a body in the death and dismemberment of Loofe, who had arranged a date with Boswell via the Internet dating app, Tinder. Her trial began Friday.
Loofe disappeared after a date on Nov. 15, 2017, and Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, quickly became persons of interest in the case. However, by the time investigators discovered that the couple lived in a basement apartment in Wilber, Nebraska, the pair had fled.
Law enforcement officials have said that Trail and Boswell first drove to a casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa, then took a random route to motels in Grand Island and Kearney, and Spencer, Iowa and Ames, Iowa.
On Nov. 28, 2017, Lincoln police received a tip from a clerk at the Grand Stay Motel in Ames that Trail and Boswell were staying there. The clerk, Jennie Bloom, said she recognized their photographs on a Facebook post about the disappearance of Loofe.
But it appeared that Trail and Boswell didn't return to their motel room that night. Haan, the FBI specialist, said that U.S. Marshals had conducted surveillance of the Ames motel room overnight, but when FBI searchers arrived the next day, Nov. 29, the motel room was empty.
That morning and afternoon, Trail and Boswell posted videos on Facebook denying that they were involved in the disappearance of Loofe. Boswell said she had been on two dates with Loofe.
In one video played for jurors, Boswell said that she and Loofe drove around Lincoln during their second date on the night of Nov. 15, smoking "weed," and stronger marijuana called "wax" and "shatter."
"(I) gave her a quarter ounce of really good weed," Boswell said. "She asked me to drop her off at a friend's house. I did so. I haven't heard from her since."
“I just want the family to know I’m truly sorry. I didn’t have anything to do with this,” Boswell added.
Mike Maseth, a special FBI agent stationed in Lincoln, testified that he and another agent went to their office shortly after midnight on Nov. 30 after a new Facebook video was posted by Boswell. After emergency requests for information from Facebook and Verizon, a cellphone number for the origin of the video was identified. That, Maseth said, eventually led to obtaining the history of phone calls made from that number, which included a call to the Windmill Inn in Branson a day earlier.
On the morning of Nov. 30, Boswell and Trail were apprehended in a room at the motel.
A search of the room and the car they were driving found "camping clothing," one FBI agent testified, that included hiking boots, a backpack filled with granola bars and water bottles, and winter clothing.
Testimony in Boswell's trial is expected to continue through Oct. 16. She has pleaded not guilty, and her attorneys, during questioning of witnesses this week, have suggested that Trail was "controlling" the pair's actions.
Trail, 53, was found guilty by a jury last year, and is awaiting sentencing in December. Trail, an ex-convict originally from Tennessee, faces the possibility of the death penalty due to the heinous nature of the crime, as does Boswell, if convicted of the murder charge.
