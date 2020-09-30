Evidence found in hotel rooms suggests Boswell, Trail might've planned to flee into wilderness

“I just want the family to know I’m truly sorry. I didn’t have anything to do with this,” Boswell added.

Mike Maseth, a special FBI agent stationed in Lincoln, testified that he and another agent went to their office shortly after midnight on Nov. 30 after a new Facebook video was posted by Boswell. After emergency requests for information from Facebook and Verizon, a cellphone number for the origin of the video was identified. That, Maseth said, eventually led to obtaining the history of phone calls made from that number, which included a call to the Windmill Inn in Branson a day earlier.

On the morning of Nov. 30, Boswell and Trail were apprehended in a room at the motel.

A search of the room and the car they were driving found "camping clothing," one FBI agent testified, that included hiking boots, a backpack filled with granola bars and water bottles, and winter clothing.

Testimony in Boswell's trial is expected to continue through Oct. 16. She has pleaded not guilty, and her attorneys, during questioning of witnesses this week, have suggested that Trail was "controlling" the pair's actions.