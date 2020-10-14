Evidence that Bailey Boswell was guilty of killing Sydney Loofe was overwhelming, jurors say

Lashman and fellow juror Ed Scheuffele of Overton said they didn’t believe the defense's case that Boswell had been forced to participate by her 53-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, an ex-convict.

“As you went along, the evidence just added up, more and more and more,” Scheuffele said.

The Loofe and Boswell families both left a courtroom annex — where they watched the 2½-week trial via a video feed — without commenting.

Loofe went missing on Nov. 15, 2017, after meeting Boswell for a date they'd arranged via the internet dating app Tinder. Loofe's body was found Dec. 4-5, 2017, in 13 segments scattered along gravel roads and wrapped in black, plastic trash bags in rural Clay County, about an hour's driver west of Wilber. Boswell and her boyfriend lived in a basement apartment in Wilver and, authorities say, Loofe was slain there.

The three-judge panel will later decide if Boswell should be sentenced to death or to life in prison, the two options for someone convicted of first-degree murder. Boswell could become the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska.